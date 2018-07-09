Police raid Ipswich home over incidents at mosques

POLICE have charged a fourth person after they raided a Bellbird Park home in relation to a series of public nuisance incidents at mosques.

Officers say they seized a number of items from the home on Redbank Plains Rd following the incidents at Kuraby and Darra Mosques last week.

It will be alleged a group of men attended the Kuraby Mosque on July 4 and disrupted proceedings in the place of worship.

It will be further alleged the men caused disturbance at the Darra Mosque on July 5 around 12pm.

Police intercepted a vehicle in the vicinity and seized recording equipment including video cameras and mobile phones.

A 25-year-old Bellbird Park man has been charged with two counts of public nuisance and one count each of trespass and enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence.

He has been bailed to appear at the Holland Park Magistrates Court on July 25.

Last week a 31-year-old Bellbird Park man, a 29-year-old Redbank man and a 28-year-old man from Sunnybank were also charged with the same offences.

They are also due to appear in Holland Park Magistrates Court on July 25.