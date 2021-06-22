Police raid: Firearm discovery caught on camera

Police vision shows the moments officers raid a Boronia Heights home as part of Operation Tango Cloud

Police vision shows the moments officers raid a Boronia Heights home as part of Operation Tango Cloud

Queensland Police body cameras have captured the moment detectives raided a suspect’s home before uncovering a gun.

In footage released this week, a police dog and officers can be seen searching the address on June 18 as part of Operation Tango Cloud.

An ongoing investigation is under way into the trafficking of dangerous and prescription drugs into correctional centres and firearms offences in Logan and surrounding areas, including Ipswich.

A sum of money, drugs and firearms were seized after police search several homes across southeast Queensland on June 18.

The latest vision shows the police dog discover the modified weapon that was allegedly located inside a bedside table.

Police last week executed multiple search warrants on properties across Logan, Brisbane, Redland Bay, Ipswich and the Sunshine Coast.

During the searches, quantities of methylamphetamine, MDMA, GHB, cannabis, buprenorphine, cash and six firearms were located and seized.

Police raid several homes across southeast Queensland on June 18 as part of Operation Tango Cloud.

A total of 13 people were charged with a string of drug and firearm related offences.

Those arrested included a Marsden woman, 25, who was charged with trafficking dangerous drugs into a correctional facility.

She will face Beenleigh Magistrates Court on July 8.

A Waterford woman, 34, was charged with supplying dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of firearms.

She will face Beenleigh Magistrates Court on August 4.

Police uncover several firearms as part of Operation Tango Cloud on June 18.

A Boronia Heights man, 24, was charged with possession of shortened firearms, unlawful possession of weapons and possessing dangerous drugs.

He will face Beenleigh Magistrates Court on August 2.

A Moffat Beach woman, 20, was charged with several offences, including three counts of possession of dangerous drugs.

She will face Maroochydore Magistrates Court on June 19.

Originally published as Police raid: Firearm discovery caught on camera