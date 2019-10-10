Police quash suspicions around Laidley bushfire

The fast-moving bushfire destroyed a family home in Laidley on Tuesday.

THE fast-moving bushfire which destroyed a family home in Laidley is not believed to have been deliberately lit.

Laidley Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said investigations are ongoing and despite initial suggestions someone purposefully started the blaze, it is not believed to be the case.

"At this stage those examining the fire indicated there are no suspicious circumstances behind that fire," Snr Sgt Draheim said.

"Initially there were some indications there may have been some people involved. At this stage investigators locally have spoken to fire investigators and they've indicated there is nothing suspicious.

"We're continuing to look at any leads. But the forensic evidence from fire investigators and our forensic team indicates there are no suspicious circumstances."

A fundraiser set up to assist a family of six that lost everything when their house was destroyed by the blaze has been inundated with support.

More than $25,000 has been raised via a GoFundMe campaign for Ben Schloss, Sarah Granzien and their four sons, who "lost everything" on Tuesday afternoon.

"This has to put a smile on Ben and Sarah's face," campaign fundraiser Tiff Schloss said.

"Thank you all for being you and relieving some stress from them.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness and generosity."