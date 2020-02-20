Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cyclist angry at dog hit and run
Cyclist angry at dog hit and run
News

Police puzzled by cyclist’s mystery head injury

by Luke Mortimer
20th Feb 2020 7:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating how a cyclist suffered serious head injuries after she turned up at a Gold Coast hospital.

The 44-year-old woman suffered the injury while riding her pushbike at Runaway Bay yesterday morning.

She came off her bike at the intersection of Lae Dr and Morala Ave about 6.15am, but police do not know how and have been unable to speak to the woman.

It's not believed a vehicle was involved at this stage.

The woman presented to Gold Coast University Hospital after the incident.

Police hope to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the woman in the area or who can shed some light on how the cyclist suffered the unexplained injury.

Know more? Phone Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

Show More
cyclist head injury mystery police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Still driving my first Holden’: Mayor’s pride and joy

        premium_icon ‘Still driving my first Holden’: Mayor’s pride and joy

        News Holden tragic Graeme Lehmann still drives his first car, a Holden ute

        Why Ipswich residents are paying more for water

        premium_icon Why Ipswich residents are paying more for water

        News Ipswich residents are paying an average of $45 more on their water bills.

        Locals return for new business adventure

        premium_icon Locals return for new business adventure

        News Husband and wife duo return ‘home’ to Ipswich’s Top of Town precinct

        MURDER-SUICIDE: How social posts hid a terrifying reality

        premium_icon MURDER-SUICIDE: How social posts hid a terrifying reality

        Crime To most it appeared as if the Baxters were living a fairytale