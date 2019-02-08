Menu
Police put major dent in rural drug network with 16 raids

Jordan Philp
by
8th Feb 2019 10:54 AM | Updated: 1:22 PM

A JOINT taskforce has put a significant dent in the Western Downs and Darling Downs drug network after 16 properties were raided throughout three days. 

The major operation hauled in $262,000 worth of cannabis and methylamphetamine. 

Officers and detectives from State Crime Command's Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) have executed 16 search warrants on mostly rural properties between February 5-7. 

The operation was conducted by officers from Toowoomba, Kingaroy and Roma MOCS (Rural). They were further assisted by the Firearms and Cannabis Team, Dalby CIB and the dog squad.

During the search, officers discovered buried unlawful weapons and identified firearms being modified and rebuilt.

They also located a quantity of cannabis and methylamphetamine valued at over $262,000.

The cannabis seizure included 25 mature plants ranging in size from two to four metres in height.

