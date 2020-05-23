Menu
Crime

Police pursuit ends after tyres disintegrate on highway

Lachlan Mcivor
23rd May 2020 10:30 AM
POLICE have charged a man with multiple offences following a pursuit through Ipswich overnight.

Officers successfully deployed a tyre deflation device on the Warrego Highway in Marburg at 9.50pm last night to stop a man driving dangerously and at high speed.

Police will allege at about 9.15pm, a black Mercedes with false number plates was spotted by Polair driving erratically through Brisbane towards Ipswich.

After driving over the tyre deflation device half an hour later, the car continued to drive on the highway.

Police entered a pursuit that ended shortly after when the car came to a stop as a result of the tyres disintegrating.

The driver was arrested at the scene.

A 29-year-old Collingwood Park man has been charged with multiple dangerous driving, evasion and property offences.

He is expected to appear before the Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday.

ipswich crime police
Ipswich Queensland Times

