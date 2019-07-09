Menu
Crime

Police pull over damaged car, find taser and drugs

Lachlan Mcivor
by
9th Jul 2019 12:00 AM
POLICE pulled over a car after noticing it was damaged and found the driver in possession of a taser and drugs.

Cvjetin Ivkovic, 38, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to possessing dangerous drugs and an unlawful possession of a weapon.

Police were conducting a routine patrol on Smiths Rd, Goodna, about 4am on June 1.

It was there they noticed the damaged car and approached the driver.

While talking to the driver, identified as Ivkovic, police saw the passenger side airbag had been deployed and there were rolls of aluminium foil in the vehicle.

The officers detained Ivkovic for a search and found a taser wrapped in a towel under the steering wheel, which Ivkovic said wasn't his, and a clipsal bag with 0.6g of methamphetamine in the sun visor.

Police found more foil and a lighter.

Defence lawyer Justin Thomas said the father of two, who appeared in the dock, acknowledged he had a drug problem and was unemployed with a back injury.

"He's spectacularly let his family down," Mr Thomas said.

"There's still a long way to go to address his issues."

Magistrate Kurt Fowler fined him $1000 and a conviction was recorded.

Ipswich Queensland Times

