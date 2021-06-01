Police probing suspicious industrial site fire

Police are investigating a suspicious fire which engulfed an abandoned house on an Ipswich industrial site on Monday night.

POLICE are investigating a suspicious fire which engulfed an abandoned house at an Ipswich industrial site on Monday night.

Five fire crews arrived at the scene of the fire at East Owen Street in Raceview about 8.30pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the single-storey building was “fully involved in fire” when crews arrived.

“The fire was under control about 8.45pm and it was out a couple of minutes after that,” she said.

The area was made safe and left in the hands of police at 10.50pm.

A fire investigator is due to attend the scene on Tuesday.

It’s understood nobody lives in the house and it is frequently used by squatters.

“At this early stage it’s being treated as suspicious,” a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

“They don’t know the cause of the fire at this stage.

“No one was inside at the time. It’s not an active building.”

Paramedics were on standby but no one required assistance or treatment.

