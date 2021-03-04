Police probing cause of serious single-vehicle rollover
THE Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the serious single-vehicle crash which has left a woman fighting for her life in hospital.
Paramedics, including the High Acuity Response Unit, transported a woman in her 30s to Princess Alexandra Hospital after a rollover in Collingwood Park on Wednesday night.
She was freed from her car by firefighters and rushed to hospital in a critical condition with multiple injuries.
Goodna police station officer in charge Senior Sergeant Greg Shaw said few details could be released at this stage of the investigation.
“She’s sill in a very critical condition,” he said.
“Police inquiries are continuing.
“We ask anyone with information to contact police.”
Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.