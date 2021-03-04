Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.
The Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.
News

Police probing cause of serious single-vehicle rollover

Lachlan Mcivor
4th Mar 2021 3:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the serious single-vehicle crash which has left a woman fighting for her life in hospital.

Paramedics, including the High Acuity Response Unit, transported a woman in her 30s to Princess Alexandra Hospital after a rollover in Collingwood Park on Wednesday night.

She was freed from her car by firefighters and rushed to hospital in a critical condition with multiple injuries.

Goodna police station officer in charge Senior Sergeant Greg Shaw said few details could be released at this stage of the investigation.

“She’s sill in a very critical condition,” he said.

“Police inquiries are continuing.

“We ask anyone with information to contact police.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    All-Star feud erupts

    All-Star feud erupts
    • 4th Mar 2021 3:26 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Most expensive home to ever sell in Ipswich

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Most expensive home to ever sell in Ipswich

        Property A family home has smashed a record and fetched more than $1.5 million

        Claims of ‘part time’ councillors on $120k plus ‘ludicrous’

        Premium Content Claims of ‘part time’ councillors on $120k plus ‘ludicrous’

        Council News Ipswich councillors earn $122,000 a year on top of super and a car allowance.

        $1B storm damage bill looms: Help for insurance headaches

        Premium Content $1B storm damage bill looms: Help for insurance headaches

        Weather Only a quarter of building claims have been completed four months on from the...

        Mechanic in strife after zipping past police bike at 174km/h

        Premium Content Mechanic in strife after zipping past police bike at 174km/h

        News The Polair chopper was called in after a motorbike cop was unable to catch a...