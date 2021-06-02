Menu
A crime scene was declared at a house fire on Old College Road in Gatton on June 2.
News

Police probe under way after home goes up in flames

Lachlan Mcivor
2nd Jun 2021 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FIRE investigators and police are at the scene of a suspicious house fire in Gatton which started in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Five firefighter crews responded to the fire in a two-storey home on Old College Road just after 3.30am.

The fire, which was contained to the lower level of the house, has caused extensive damage to the property with a crime scene declared by police.

“At this stage it’s being treated as suspicious as it looks like it may have been deliberately lit,” a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

No one was injured in the blaze, though paramedics remained on standby while firefighters put the fire out.

The remnants of a bonfire that witnesses said was burning earlier in the evening, it is not clear if the bonfire is related to the investigation.
“About 30 per cent was well involved in fire when we first arrived,” a Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said.

“They did a search and no persons were located.

“The fire was completely out just after 4.20am.

“(Firefighters) then dampened down the area, were checking for hot spots and then left it in the hands of police.”

The remnants of a bonfire could be seen in the backyard of the house on Wednesday morning.

It is not clear if police believe the bonfire might be related to the house fire.

A crime scene has been declared at the house.
One neighbour said he could see the bonfire from a couple hundred metres away while walking home from town about 7.30pm on Tuesday night.

“The bonfire is usually lit most nights,” he said.

“I could see it from the railway bridge (a couple of hundred metres away).

“I woke up to go to the toilet about 3.30am and saw all the lights flashing.

The fire caused extensive damage to the two-storey home.
“A big spotlight went straight through my house.”

