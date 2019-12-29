Menu
Police probe suburban stabbing

Andrew Korner
by
29th Dec 2019 3:19 PM
POLICE are investigating after two men sustained stab wounds at a North Booval house.

Police and paramedics were called to Gledson St about midnight Saturday following reports of an altercations involving several people.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics treated one adult male with abdominal wounds, before taking him to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

A second male aged in his late teens was taken stable to Princess Alexandra Hospital with back wounds. The High Acuity Response Unit also attended the incident.

Police were unable to comment further on the incident, but said detectives from the Criminal Investigation Branch were investigating further.

