Police probe possible link as knifeman robs 7-Elevens

IPSWICH detectives believe the same man could be responsible for similar armed robberies in Ipswich early this morning.

A man described as a heavily built Pacific Islander used a knife as a weapon to rob the 7-Eleven at Redbank Plains at 1.30am and the 7-Eleven at Dinmore at 4am.

In both cases, nobody was injured in the commission of the offence.

Ipswich Detective Inspector David Briese said police were investigating a possible link between the two crimes, although it was yet to be confirmed.

In both cases, the suspect was described as Pacific Islander, aged in his earl to mid 20s, and heavily built.

Anyone with information that could assist police should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.