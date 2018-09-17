Menu
Police probe overnight shed fire

Andrew Korner
by
17th Sep 2018 11:47 AM

IPSWICH detectives and the Queensland fire investigation unit have returned to the scene of an overnight shed fire.

The fire was first reported on a property at Laurel Ct, Moores Pocket about 10.30pm Sunday.

Two crews of firefighters attended, reporting 3m x 4m shed on fire with all people accounted for.

The fire was brought under control by about 10.50pm, with an ambulance on standby but no injuries reported.

Initial investigations indicated multiple seeds of fire, including a pile of mulch and some shade cloth next to the shed.

Firefighters left the scene about midnight, with Ipswich scenes of crime officers called in and police guarding the scene overnight.

