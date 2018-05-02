Floating body turns into police hunt for killer

A body believed to be that of Brazilian Cecilia Haddad was found in Lane Cover River on Sunday morning.

A BRAZILIAN businesswoman's body was found by kayakers in a river on Sydney's Lower North Shore in a case shrouded in mystery.

Cecilia Haddad, who lived in an apartment in Ryde, attended a barbecue on Friday night and spoke to friends the next morning, before dropping off the radar.

Kayakers found the 38-year-old's body in the Lane Cove River near Angelo Street, Woolwich, at around 10.15am on Sunday, and contacted emergency services.

New South Wales police are appealing to the public for help in investigating the death of the freight company logistics manager, which is being treated as suspicious.

Ms Haddad, whose body has not yet formally been identified, was popular and successful, having previously worked for mining company BHP in Western Australia and studied at Melbourne Business School.

She also volunteered in the community helping people with disabilities.

"By all accounts, Cecilia enjoyed an active social life and had made a large circle of friends during her time in Sydney," said the Homicide Squad's Detective Acting Inspector Ritchie Sim.

"Concerns were raised for her welfare after she failed to attend various appointments on Saturday.

"Police spoke to a number of friends and associates in those initial stages, who described it as completely out of character.

"So far, we have been able to establish Cecilia went to a barbecue on Friday night and then spoke to friends on Saturday morning, but her movements after that time are unknown.

"We've been told her vehicle was seen outside her home on Saturday afternoon, so we are very keen to speak with anyone who may have seen her or her vehicle after that time."

Ms Haddad, who spoke three languages, owned a red 2013-model Fiat 500 sedan, with a black roof, registration DJV50H.

"We are specifically seeking CCTV or dash-cam footage of Cecilia or her vehicle, possibly in the Hunters Hill, Ryde, Top Ryde, West Ryde, and Woolwich areas over the weekend," said Det Acting Insp Sim.

"While we are awaiting the results of a post mortem examination, which is expected to take place today, we are treating her death as suspicious."

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad and Ryde Police Area Command have established Strike Force Bronwyn to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online, or Ryde Police Area Command on 02 9858 9299. All information will be treated in the strictest confidence.

Do you know Cecilia Haddad? Contact andrew.koubaridis@news.com.au