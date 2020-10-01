Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Police probe massive duplex fire on Gold Coast

by Luke Mortimer
1st Oct 2020 9:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

SPECIALIST investigators will probe the cause of a massive fire which engulfed two duplexes in Miami last night.

Emergency services were called to the Albion Ave residences about 9.15pm on Wednesday.

Firefighters discovered a large blaze had started in one of the homes and spread to an adjoining duplex, Queensland Police stated.

The occupants of the duplexes were able to flee and no one was injured, but the homes were badly damaged.

Paramedics assessed two people and remained on standby.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) firefighters arrived at Albion Ave about 9.25pm and only took about 10 minutes to get the fire under control.

The fire was extinguished by 10.10pm, a QFES spokeswoman said.

Police have requested the assistance of QFES investigators, who will work to determine how the fire started.

Know more? Phone Policelink on 131 444.

Originally published as Police probe massive duplex fire on Gold Coast

More Stories

duplex emergency fire property

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Developer who failed to meet plans asks for money back

        Premium Content Developer who failed to meet plans asks for money back

        Council News A DEVELOPER who failed to meet the agreed plans has asked Somerset Regional Council for money back. DETAILS INSIDE:

        IN COURT: Full names of 145 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 145 people appearing in court today

        News The QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court each day

        Sisters backed by local suppliers open eco-friendly pop-up

        Premium Content Sisters backed by local suppliers open eco-friendly pop-up

        News Two Ipswich sisters have joined forces with several local suppliers in an effort to...

        District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

        Premium Content District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

        News Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane