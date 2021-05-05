Menu
Police have confirmed the child protection unit is investigating the death of a six-year-old boy killed in an accident in a toy purchased at a theme park.
Police probe into boy killed by Sea World toy

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
5th May 2021 3:47 PM
Queensland Police have confirmed the child protection unit is investigating after a six-year-old Gold Coast boy died following an incident said to involve a toy bought from a theme park.

Deklan Babington-MacDonald suffered a "severe" injury on Anzac Day when he was found unconscious in his Nerang bedroom by his mother after playing alone. It's understood his heart stopped beating for about 30 minutes.

The six-year-old boy was found in his bedroom having reportedly been injured by a SeaWorld toy. Picture: Facebook via NCA NewsWire
The boy's grandparents, who live across the road, rushed over and performed CPR until he could be transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

He was later flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital, where he was on life support before he passed away on Friday.

According to his family, Deklan became critically injured after playing with a plush penguin toy purchased from SeaWorld a few days prior to the accident.

They said he seemed to have become caught in the leash attached to the toy after the pole it was connected to "came loose".

The six-year-old spent five days on life support before he passed away. Picture: Supplied
"It broke and turned into basically a long rope with a loop on the end … In a very short amount of time Deklan became entangled," cousin Lea Williams said last week.

The toy was taken away by police and the product was stripped from shelves at SeaWorld.

On Wednesday, Queensland Police confirmed it would prepare a report for the coroner.

"Detectives from the Gold Coast child protection investigation unit are investigating the matter," a spokeswoman told NCA NewsWire.

"Police express our deepest condolences to the family."

According to the Queensland Police website, the CPIU conduct investigations into "myriad criminal matters including homicide, rape, serious sexual allegations and the physical abuse of children".

