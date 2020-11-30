Police probe drug connection after raid uncovers $242,000

An Ipswich man has been charged after a police raid allegedly uncovered $242,000 in cash.

When the case of Steven Dang was mentioned before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday, his lawyer indicated that Dang wanted the two matters dealt with.

Steven Dang, 32, from Camira, is charged with possession of tainted property (cash) at Camira on May 15 this year; and possession of property suspected of having been used in the commission of a drug offence.

During discussion of the case it was revealed that $242,900 was allegedly found at his home.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Dang was being held in jail with drug charges listed to go before Richlands Magistrates Court.

He said the police did not want the Ipswich matters to proceed until officers could further investigate whether the cash was connected in some way with the Richlands matters.

Dang was not required to appear in person at court on Monday.

Defence lawyer Andrew Bale sought for the charges to be listed for sentence on December 16.

"I am staggered these matters were charged without police (already) making these inquiries," Mr Bale said.

Magistrate David Shepherd said he thought the prosecution should be able to explore this and he would list the matter for mention on December 16.

Mr Shepherd told Mr Bolt that he could then make an application for the matters to be dealt with.