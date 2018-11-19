Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have established a crime scene to investigate the death of an infant on the Gold Coast.
Police have established a crime scene to investigate the death of an infant on the Gold Coast.
News

Police probe death of young girl on beach

19th Nov 2018 4:50 AM

QUEENSLAND police are investigating the death of an infant at Surfers Paradise overnight.

Around 12.30.am, police and paramedics were called to Staghorn Avenue, the Esplanade, to attend to a young girl who was unresponsive.

Emergency Services officers conducted CPR however the child was declared dead at the scene.

A crime scene has been declared as detectives work to determine the cause of the girl's death and to confirm the girl's identity.

There is no further information available at this time.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

Attempted murder charge in Brisbane

Police have charged a man after an alleged altercation occurred in which a man sustained serious stab wounds in Annerley yesterday afternoon.

It will be alleged the two men, who are known to each other, became involved in the altercation outside an Ipswich Road boarding house at around 3pm.

A 33-year-old Annerley man received a wound to the stomach and neck and was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he remains in a stable condition

Police located a man in Norman Street a short time later and took him into custody.

A 26-year-old Annerley man has been charged with one count of attempted murder and is scheduled to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks surfers paradise
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Queensland bucks housing trend

    Queensland bucks housing trend

    Property It’s a trend in new house construction that most other states and territories are reflecting — but not Queensland.

    • 19th Nov 2018 4:55 AM
    Dux looks forward to future, share tips for next seniors

    premium_icon Dux looks forward to future, share tips for next seniors

    News Tom Malcolm, graduates with the prestige Bowen Prize of Dux.

    The 17 latest motorists to get caught drink or drug driving

    premium_icon The 17 latest motorists to get caught drink or drug driving

    Crime Each week the QT publishes the names of people caught by police

    VIDEO: Car thief's driving spooks cows ready for milking

    premium_icon VIDEO: Car thief's driving spooks cows ready for milking

    Crime Andrew Daley pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a vehicle

    Local Partners