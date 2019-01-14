Menu
A man has died after a single-vehicle rollover south-west of Toowoomba.
Police probe cause of fatal crash near Toowoomba

13th Jan 2019 9:27 AM

A MAN in his 20s has died after his vehicle rolled over south-west of Toowoomba in the early hours of this morning.

Queensland Police confirmed the 24-year-old Pittsworth man, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was killed at the scene.

The incident occurred on the Gore Highway at Broxburn, about 30km south-west of Toowoomba, at 3am.

Passing motorists spotted debris and alerted emergency services to the crash.

Initial police reports suggest the man was driving west along the Gore Highway when his vehicle left the road and rolled several time.

The forensic crash unit is investigating the cause.

broxburn pittsworth queensland police toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

