Police probe bizarre accident after car lands on its side

After a car accident: your rights & rules

After a car accident: your rights & rules

Police are investigating after a puzzling crash on a quiet residential street this morning saw a car end up on its side.

Gold Coast Police were called after she crashed her car into the tree on a straight stretch of Sunbird Ave about 10am, a spokeswoman said.

The Hyundai involved was on its side in the aftermath of the crash.

Emergency services on scene after a Hyundai hit a tree and rolled on Sunbird Ave at Paradise Point. Picture: Dean Shelton



Firefighters stabilised the vehicle with chocks to make sure it did not roll on top of the vehicle as they worked at the scene.

Paramedics from Queensland Ambulance Service transported a woman aged in her 30s to Gold Coast University Hospital.

She had no visible injuries, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution, a spokeswoman said.

The Hyundai hit a tree and rolled on Sunbird Ave at Paradise Point. Picture: Dean Shelton



The woman will undergo routine drug and alcohol testing.

Police had not charged the woman as of 11am.