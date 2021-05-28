Menu
Police at a Brisbane park where a teenager died after suffering a fatal gunshot wound. Picture: David Clark
News

Police probe after teen dies at park

by Emily Cosenza
28th May 2021 7:13 PM | Updated: 7:30 PM

A teenage boy, 16, has been found dead in a park in Brisbane’s southern suburbs on Friday evening.

Police were called to the park off Deshon St in Coorparoo about 5pm responding to reports that a boy had suffered a gunshot wound.

Police at the scene of a shooting at Deshon Street in Brisbane's inner suburbs. Picture: David Clark
Queensland police confirmed to NCA NewsWire the 16-year-old died at the scene.

“We’ve established a crime a scene to establish the circumstances of his death,” the police spokesman said.

Originally published as Police probe after teen dies at park

