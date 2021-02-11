Menu
Police are investigating after the Liquorland at Karalee Shopping Village was broken into in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Dave Cullen
Crime

Police probe after front door smashed in bottle-o heist

Lachlan Mcivor
11th Feb 2021 1:30 PM
POLICE are investigating after an Ipswich bottle-o was broken into in during the early hours of Thursday morning.

The glass front door was smashed to gain entry into the Liquorland in Karalee Shopping Village about 4.30am on Thursday.

Police said only sparse details could be released so the investigation is not inhibited.

Karana Downs police station office in charge Senior Sergeant Lee Fortune said some items were stolen from the business.

No one has been arrested in relation to the incident yet.

“I request anyone with information to contact Policelink or Crimestoppers,” Snr Sgt Fortune said.

Call Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

