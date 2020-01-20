Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police probe after car crushes elderly woman

by Chris Calcino
20th Jan 2020 9:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A SUBURBAN tragedy has unfolded during a Cairns street's early morning hush after an elderly woman was crushed to death under a vehicle.

Police set up roadblocks covering a long stretch of Birch St in Manunda yesterday after receiving triple-0 calls about 5am.

Paramedics, firefighters and police rushed to the scene but were unable to revive the woman, in her 70s.

The forensic crash unit established a crime scene to isolate the site from the general public but had returned to normal duties by 11am.

The Cairns Post understands police believe the woman's death was an accident, with the car simply rolling over her and pinning her to the sloped driveway.

A spokesman for Queensland Police said there were no suspicious circumstances involved in the case.

"Police will prepare a report for the coroner," he said.

"As the incident occurred on a private property it will not form part of the road toll."

In a cruel coincidence, yesterday's death was just around the corner from Hunt St where an unsupervised learner driver ran over and killed Lee James while he was sleeping on a driveway in December.

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks pedestrian and vehicle incident tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The silly energy suckers pushing up our power bills

        premium_icon The silly energy suckers pushing up our power bills

        News Simple changes could save Aussies a small fortune on their summer power bills. These are the habits you need to change.

        • 20th Jan 2020 8:58 AM
        Cleaner ‘dusts’ Bunnings and her employers in $30K thefts

        premium_icon Cleaner ‘dusts’ Bunnings and her employers in $30K thefts

        Crime When sentenced to jail she broke down in tearful distress when led from the dock to...

        IN COURT: Full list of 74 people in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full list of 74 people in Gatton court today

        News Every week, the Gatton Star publishes a complete list of those due to appear in...

        • 20th Jan 2020 8:30 AM
        Building better future for son motivates council candidate

        premium_icon Building better future for son motivates council candidate

        Council News ‘Ipswich has a strong history and an exciting future, if we can get the right...