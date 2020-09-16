Police target Ipswich suspects in deadly gang bashing probe

One of the people arrested following Sunday's violence. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

POLICE have raided homes in Ipswich in the search for 10 people suspected of being involved in a brutal incident at Zillmere on Sunday night that left one man dead and 11 seriously injured.

Detective Superintendent Tony Fleming this afternoon said police executed search warrants at Ipswich and South Brisbane, taking 10 people into custody.

Supt Fleming said it was expected those 10 people would be charged with murder, 11 counts of acts intending to cause grievous bodily harm, and affray.

Police are still investigating whether the violence at O'Callaghan Park at 5.30pm Sunday was in retribution for an attack by about a dozen people on a man outside Woolworths at Redbank Plains on September 8.

Girum Mekonnen has been identified as the young man who lost his live in a gang fight at Zillmere on Sunday afternoon. Picture Facebook

Along with taking multiple suspects into custody, Supt Fleming said police had also seized several vehicles.

"The suspects are alleged to have run away afterwards and entered three vehicles, before being driven back to the Ipswich area," he said.

"The vehicle involved have been seized and will be examined."

Girum Mekonnen, 19, died from stab wounds after Sunday's incident at Zillmere.

Of the victims who survived the attack, three remain in hospital, including one who is in a serious condition and two who are recovering.

Police said the victims suffered a range of traumatic injuries, including stab wounds to the body and face, and head injuries from being struck with baseball bats.

"This has been a traumatic event for the victims and their families," Supt Fleming said.

"We have had issues with people not co-operating, but to those who have come forward with information we are very grateful.

"I suspect though that there are others with information who are yet to contact police, and I would encourage them to come forward.

"It is important to remember one man had dies and 11 others have been seriously injured."

Police investigations are continuing, and Supt Fleming said there was a possibility of more people facing charges.

Those who have already been arrested are likely to face court Thursday morning.