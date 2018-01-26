Police pounce on $18 million Esk drug 'plantation'

BIG HAUL: Five men have been charged after police uncovered a sophisticated cannabis plantation at Buaraba.

POLICE have seized an estimated $18 million in cannabis after raiding a sophisticated plantation near Esk this week.

Five men have been charged after police uncovered the operation at Buaraba on Thursday.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Drug and Serious Crime Group, with assistance from the Gatton Criminal Investigation Branch, executed a search warrant at a property on Gatton-Esk Rd.

Police said the property consisted of a commercial sized shed and four industrial sized greenhouses, where police seized 3,731 cannabis plants, 1kg of dried cannabis and equipment allegedly used in the production of hydroponic cannabis including an intricate irrigation system.

The total estimated value of the crop is more than $18 million. Five men, including two aged 42, a 41-year-old, a 38-year-old and a 62-year-old were all charged with producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing anything used in the commission of a crime. They will face court at a later date.