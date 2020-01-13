Police pot haul after search in backyard

Constable Kate Lencz with some of the plants seized from a Brassall property yesterday.

Constable Kate Lencz with some of the plants seized from a Brassall property yesterday.

IPSWICH police have pounced on a backyard marijuana crop that was allegedly growing in the middle of suburbia.

The Ipswich Tactical Crime Squad searched a suburban house at Vi Court, Brassall Monday morning, where they allegedly discovered 21 marijuana plants, in addition to lighting equipment and drug utensils.

Senior Sergeant Glenn Fleming said police would allege the plants were growing in a greenhouse and shed with lighting equipment used.

Police seized the plants and other drug related items and later charged a 31-year-old man with five charges including produce dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possess things used in connection with an offence, possessing drug utensils and possessing things suspected of being used in connection with an offence.

The man will appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on a date to be set.