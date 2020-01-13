Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Constable Kate Lencz with some of the plants seized from a Brassall property yesterday.
Constable Kate Lencz with some of the plants seized from a Brassall property yesterday.
News

Police pot haul after search in backyard

Andrew Korner
, andrew.korner@qt.com.au
13th Jan 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH police have pounced on a backyard marijuana crop that was allegedly growing in the middle of suburbia.

The Ipswich Tactical Crime Squad searched a suburban house at Vi Court, Brassall Monday morning, where they allegedly discovered 21 marijuana plants, in addition to lighting equipment and drug utensils.

Senior Sergeant Glenn Fleming said police would allege the plants were growing in a greenhouse and shed with lighting equipment used.

Police seized the plants and other drug related items and later charged a 31-year-old man with five charges including produce dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possess things used in connection with an offence, possessing drug utensils and possessing things suspected of being used in connection with an offence.

The man will appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on a date to be set.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Sneek peek inside Ipswich's new childcare centre

        premium_icon WATCH: Sneek peek inside Ipswich's new childcare centre

        News The doors to a new multi-level childcare facility that can cater for 179 children has opened in Bellbird Park.

        • 13th Jan 2020 2:14 PM
        Three arrested after service station robbery

        premium_icon Three arrested after service station robbery

        News Dog Squad officers tracked down the alleged offenders

        • 13th Jan 2020 1:16 PM
        Warning as water levels continue to drop

        premium_icon Warning as water levels continue to drop

        News Residents have again been urged to consider their water use

        • 13th Jan 2020 12:58 PM
        CRASHED PLANE FOUND: Helicopter crews find crash site

        CRASHED PLANE FOUND: Helicopter crews find crash site

        Breaking The plane, carrying two people, left Casino for Boonah yesterday