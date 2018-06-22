Police pose as girl in online chat with 'frisky' dad

A POLICE officer posing as a 13-year-old school girl snared an online child groomer from Ipswich, who at one stage urged the girl not to tell her parents about their conversations.

The 37-year-old father remained in contact with who he thought was a girl on Facebook for five weeks, at times telling her he felt "frisky".

In the Crown case before the Ipswich District Court the man pleaded guilty to one count of grooming a child under 16 with intent to procure engagement in a sexual act between April 14, 2017 and May 21, 2017.

Prosecutor Caitlin Thompson said the man, when questioned, denied knowing the age of the child, but his explanation was not accepted by the Crown. Ms Thompson said the man was persistent in his requests for photos of the girl and sent inappropriate images of himself.

During the proceedings it was revealed the man suffered sexual abuse at the hands of his father.

He also suffered mental health issues and a stress disorder following an assault on him during a violent home invasion.

Defence barrister Scott Neaves said the conversations took place though Facebook messenger, and when police investigated the man readily gave his log-ins and passwords.

Mr Neaves said the man drank alcohol daily and was heavily drinking at the time of his conversations.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC found there were some exceptional circumstances.

Judge Lynch said although the man did express a desire to meet the girl, no formal steps were taken.

"It is obvious you knew the contact was inappropriate as you mentioned to the would-be child not to tell parents," he said.

The man was sentenced to 12 months jail, immediately suspended for two years.