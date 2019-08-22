Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 13-year-old girl missing from Meridan Plains.
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 13-year-old girl missing from Meridan Plains. Contributed
News

Police plea to help find missing girl, 13

22nd Aug 2019 6:02 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help find a 13-year-old girl missing from Meridan Plains.

The girl was last seen about 9.30pm on Wednesday at an address on Springs Dr.

Police and family hold concerns for her safety due to her age.

She is described as Caucasian, approximately 120cm tall with a slim build, dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP1901624391.

More Stories

caloundra meridan plains missing girl missing person queensland police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    IN COURT: Full names of 115 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 115 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    • 22nd Aug 2019 6:45 AM
    Ipswich's deaf adventurer conquers Europe's mightiest peaks

    premium_icon Ipswich's deaf adventurer conquers Europe's mightiest peaks

    People and Places He did the seven peaks in little over a month

    Nuclear for Ipswich to combat growing carbon emissions

    premium_icon Nuclear for Ipswich to combat growing carbon emissions

    Environment Swanbank is one 10 sites in Queensland touted for nuclear power.

    University offers smart school leavers $29k to study there

    premium_icon University offers smart school leavers $29k to study there

    Education EXCLUSIVE: USQ to offer school leavers thousands to study there