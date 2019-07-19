Police plea for bikers after fourth tragedy this month

POLICE are pleading with motorists to be aware of motorcyclists following the death of the fourth rider this month.

Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a motorbike at Tallegalla on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews including firefighters, paramedics and police were involved in frantic efforts to revive a 50-year-old Pine Mountain man, who was critically injured in the crash and later pronounced dead.

Inspector Keith McDonald said the man had only just collected his motorcycle from a mechanic and had been taking it on a test run home from Ipswich to Pine Mountain.

It is believed the rider was heading out of Rosewood towards Marburg when he crossed into the path of an on-coming ute.

Insp McDonald said the Ipswich Forensic Crash Unit would investigate whether the positioning of the sun was a factor at the time, with the crash happening on Rosewood-Marburg Rd about 4.15pm.

"It is just a terrible tragedy in the number of motorcycle riders who have died recently,” he said.

Police said the 62-year-old man in the ute was not seriously injured.

Shaun Reina (left) who recently lost his life in a crash. He is pictured with former workmates Clem Hodgman and Roslyn Pennings. Dominic Elsome

The first motorcyclist to die this month was Brisbane man Brett Ritchie who was killed when his motorcycle collided with a car at Regency Downs on July 3.

The same day, a 53-year-old Boronia Heights man was killed when his bike collided with a vehicle on the Brisbane Valley Highway at Wanora.

Last Friday, Lockyer Valley farm worker and father of three Shaun Reina lost his life when he collided with a ute on Gatton-Laidley Rd.

Inspector McDonald said motorists needed to be on the lookout not just for motorbike riders, but anyone using smaller vehicles.

"Just be aware of all other vehicles on the road,” he said.

"We are also asking people to keep an eye out for animals on or near the road, especially during these dry and frosty conditions that seem to bring them out.”