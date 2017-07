A DRAMATIC spike in vehicle break ins across Ipswich this month has sparked a police plea to the community to 'lock it or lose it'.

Opportunistic thieves have targeted close to 20 vehicles in Raceview, Flinders View and Yamanto in July, with an unlocked car ransacked close to every day.

Lost wallets, navigation systems, loose change, and small valuables are among the personal items taken from inside cars.

Police suggest the best way to limit vehicle break ins is to keep cars locked at all times.