Police pause to remember as Constable remains critical

IPSWICH officers commemorated a sombre and poignant Police Remembrance Day this year as one of their own continued his fight for life.

Each year, Police Remembrance Day gives officers and the community the chance to pause and consider the efforts of police.

This year, its significance hit closer to home, with the dangers of policing proved hours earlier when Constable Peter McAulay was hit and dragged along by a car at Booval.

Inspector Keith McDonald thanked people for appreciating the police and keeping them in their thoughts and prayers.

"We don't know what the next call is going to be," he said.

"(Thursday's) situation really rams it home for a lot of people.

"A lot of the officers said they were only having coffee with Pete about an hour beforehand. An hour later and we have the tragic circumstances."

Const McAulay, 24, remains in a critical condition at Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Insp McDonald said Const McAulay's family remained deeply worried.

"We're all deeply concerned for him and his wellbeing," Insp McDonald said.

"We hope he has a full and speedy recovery."

Insp McDonald said each day officers left for work, not knowing their fate.

"We all expect to go home but you never know what could happen," he said.

As Const McAulay fights for life, calls are growing for police cars to be fitted with hi-tech gadgets to allow them to kill a vehicle's engine with the press of a button.

After the incident, Queensland Police Union President Ian Leavers is calling for remote vehicle immobilisers to be mandatory in new cars.

Two teens charged withthe attempted murder of Peter McAulay did not apply for bail when they appeared in court yesterday, and have been remanded in custody.

They will return to court on November 6.