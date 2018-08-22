Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police patrols increase after car break-ins spike

22nd Aug 2018 6:02 PM

IPSWICH police will continue patrols after an increase in the number of cars being broken into at Bellbird Park.

Queensland Police Sergeant Kerrilee Conway said many of the cars were unlocked.

"Whilst the overall number is not high, from experience we know if we make it easy for criminals, they tend to return and also pass this information on to associates," she said.

People are again being encouraged to keep car doors locked, ensure windows are up and not to leave valuables visible.

People should report suspicious behaviour to police.

bellbird park break-ins ipswich break-ins ipswich police policing
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    School needle stick incident devastates family

    premium_icon School needle stick incident devastates family

    Health The grandparents of a young boy believe they have not been taken seriously after he was allegedly pricked with a syringe in his school playground.

    Fire conditions 'almost like a furnace' in Ipswich region

    premium_icon Fire conditions 'almost like a furnace' in Ipswich region

    News Firefighters hoping for weekend showers, but not relaxing yet

    REVEALED: Ipswich council's 'expert' administrator named

    premium_icon REVEALED: Ipswich council's 'expert' administrator named

    News Administrator revealed, CCC investigator named on advisory panel

    One man 'crime wave' sentenced on 21st birthday

    premium_icon One man 'crime wave' sentenced on 21st birthday

    Crime Offender faces court on 30 counts

    • 22nd Aug 2018 5:12 PM

    Local Partners