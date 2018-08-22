Police patrols increase after car break-ins spike

IPSWICH police will continue patrols after an increase in the number of cars being broken into at Bellbird Park.

Queensland Police Sergeant Kerrilee Conway said many of the cars were unlocked.

"Whilst the overall number is not high, from experience we know if we make it easy for criminals, they tend to return and also pass this information on to associates," she said.

People are again being encouraged to keep car doors locked, ensure windows are up and not to leave valuables visible.

People should report suspicious behaviour to police.