Motorcyclist clocked at insane speed

The rider was clocked doing a 183km/h in a 110km/hour zone

A MOTORCYCLIST travelling 73km/h over the speed limit on the M1 at Yatala has outraged police.

The rider was clocked doing an insane 183km/h in a 110km/hour zone - the state's highest recorded speed this week.

The dangerous speed recorded at Yatala comes after a driver was caught in the same spot last week doing 67km over the limit.

Police called the reckless driver the 'state's most high-risk speeding motorist' after he disregarded the 110km/h speed limit.

But this driver was not alone with another motorist captured by camera going 162km/h on the same stretch of the M1 at Yatala and another was caught doing 157km/h at Coomera.

Police said they are frustrated after another motorcyclist was detected travelling at 116km/hour in a 60km/hour zone on Abbotsford Rd in Bowen Hills.

The riders were are among 2,974 drivers detected speeding during the festive break.

Since the beginning of Festive Break, 391 drivers have returned positive roadside drug tests.

Police across Queensland will continue to target high-risk road user behaviour including the Fatal Five - speeding, drink and drug driving, distracted driving, fatigue and failing to wear a seatbelt.