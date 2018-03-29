Police out in force on roads and water at Easter

POLICE will be out in force on the major highways surrounding Ipswich as families head off for Easter holidays from this afternoonbut that won't be their only priority.

Crews from the Lowood division will be patrolling the popular reaches of the Brisbane River during the long-weekend as part of Operation Quebec Bull Shark.

Lowood Acting Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel said the operation was in response to public concerns regarding poor behaviour of a small number of people using areas such as Twin Bridges and Savages Crossing for gatherings.

"Lowood and Marburg crews will be teaming up with Somerset Regional Council and proactively patrolling various reaches of the Brisbane River - from Hill's Reserve to Twin Bridges and Savages Crossing," Snr Sgt Peel said.

"We will be pulling up any inappropriate behaviour, traffic, liquor, and public order offences and also any infringements of the council's by-laws."

Trespassing onto private property is also a concern for local property owners, and another offence police will be trying to keep on top of.

Snr Sgt Peel said it was also an offence to leave gates open on private property.

"We are just trying to create a safe environment for everyone," he said.

Lowood licence changes