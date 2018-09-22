Police out in force for holidays

IPSWICH police are expecting a busy time for traffic enforcement this weekend as thousands hit the roads.

The start of the holidays coincides with the Towoomba Carnival of Flowers and police are expecting more traffic than usual.

Ipswich Inspector Keith McDonald said there were a number of areas for concern for police.

"We are asking people, because it is so dry at the moment, to exercise care around dawn and dusk for animals that may be coming out near the road to feed," he said.

"We also ask people to slow down if they are driving through smoke caused by bushfires. On Friday I was up in Toogoolawah and we saw several people driving flat out through thick smoke."

Police joined the RACQ in encouraging drivers to rest up before a big trip and also take regular breaks to ensure they do not lose concentration behind the wheel.

It comes as the RACQ revealed a recent survey showed a worryingly high percentage of motorists admitted to driving while fatigued.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said 36 percent of those who responded to the recent survey had confessed to driving while tired, or had experienced difficulty staying awake while behind the wheel.

Queensland's road toll currently sits at 12 above what it was at the same time last year, while Ipswich's toll is four over.