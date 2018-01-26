Police on water as dams get popular

THOUSANDS of people will head to the major dams for a ski or a fish over the Australia Day long weekend, and police will be out in force to ensure they are on their best behaviour.

Seqwater spokeswoman Amber Blake said the water authority was working with Queensland Police and other agencies to ramp up patrols.

"The message we want to convey to lake visitors is to come and enjoy what these sites have to offer but celebrate responsibly, be aware of your own personal safety and be mindful of other lake users," Ms Blake said.

"The stillness of lakes can create a tranquil and safe feeling but accidents can still happen if visitors get complacent."

Police conducted more than 250 breath tests on boaties at south-east Queensland dams during the busy Christmas and New Year period, only catching one alleged drink driver.

Ms Blake said the vast majority of people did the right thing, but it only took one mistake for a tragedy to happen.

"During the patrols this weekend, we will once again be working with police to conduct drug testing and random breath testing on the water," Ms Blake said.

Ipswich Police Inspector Keith McDonald said the patrols were not about stopping people from enjoying themselves but making sure people acted responsibly and were considerate of others.

"If people act irresponsibly, things can go wrong in an instant and a great day out can suddenly turn into a tragedy," Insp McDonald said.

"Seqwater rangers and police can't be everywhere, which means people have to take responsibility for their own safety when they visit our recreational areas."