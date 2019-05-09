Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The collision happened metres from a bus stop. Picture: Ian Currie
The collision happened metres from a bus stop. Picture: Ian Currie
Crime

Body found metres away from bus stop

by Ben Graham
9th May 2019 7:18 AM

A HIT and run driver is at large after a man was knocked down and killed in Melbourne's north west overnight.

Police say the male pedestrian, aged 78, was hit by the vehicle near the corner of Main Road East and Erica Avenue in St Albans just after 9pm yesterday.

He had been near a bus stop and it's understood he'd just got off a bus.

The collision happened metres from a bus stop. Picture: Ian Currie
The collision happened metres from a bus stop. Picture: Ian Currie

Investigators say the driver did not stop and is yet to be found.

Upon seeing the victim, lying just a few metres away from the bus stop, a quick-thinking passer-by called emergency services, but the man could not be saved.

Detectives are keen to speak to the drivers of three cars as well as a number of pedestrians who were all in the area at the time of the incident.

The driver is being urged to hand themselves in. Picture: Ian Currie
The driver is being urged to hand themselves in. Picture: Ian Currie

The driver is being urged to hand themselves in.

Police are urging witnesses, or anyone with information or dashcam footage, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au

fatal collision hit and run melbourne road traffic accident

Top Stories

    'How the f--k did we get here?' Antoniolli tells CCC

    premium_icon 'How the f--k did we get here?' Antoniolli tells CCC

    Crime Here's the explosive interview between the then-mayor and Crime and Corruption Commission investigators in the days before his arrest.

    $200M Ipswich development ready by Christmas

    premium_icon $200M Ipswich development ready by Christmas

    Technology The QT's drone photos reveal stunning progress at the site

    Plumber's punt scores big with whopping Keno win

    premium_icon Plumber's punt scores big with whopping Keno win

    People and Places First things first, is a party for some of his mates

    'Hoon gang' more focused on merchandise than burnouts

    premium_icon 'Hoon gang' more focused on merchandise than burnouts

    Motoring The alleged 2000-member 'hoon gang' appeared on TV earlier this week