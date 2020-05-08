Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car with potential false plates is headed to Roma.
A car with potential false plates is headed to Roma.
News

Police on pursuit of car with false plates

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
8th May 2020 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BREAKING: A car with potential false plates is headed to Roma after allegedly evading police earlier this morning.

At 8.21am, police attempted to pull a driver over, and they have taken off on the Warrego Hwy, east of Blythdale.

The driver pulled a U-turn to avoid police and headed east on the Warrego Hwy, where police lost sight of him.

They were driving what is believed to be a white Prado towing a trailer.

After recording the registration of the plates, it is believed they could be false.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More to come...

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussie company gets cracking on stocking supermarket shelves

        premium_icon Aussie company gets cracking on stocking supermarket shelves

        News The Carole Park company is working hard to ensure customers have access to its products every time they visit the supermarket

        • 8th May 2020 8:00 AM
        Busy mum defending importance of down time

        premium_icon Busy mum defending importance of down time

        Parenting 'Be kind to yourself and don’t compare your situation'

        • 8th May 2020 8:00 AM
        FINAL DAYS: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Overnight kitchen fire

        premium_icon Overnight kitchen fire

        News Man taken to hospital with minor burns