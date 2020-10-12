Police on hunt for second woman allegedly shot at

Police are looking for this woman in relation to a compound bow attack at Booval last month.

IPSWICH detectives are still trying to solve the mystery behind the identity of a second bystander who they believe was shot at in the moments leading up to a sickening attack on a teenage girl.

Earlier this week, police released CCTV footage of a woman walking along South Station Rd in the moments before a teenage girl was shot through the hand and stomach with a compound bow at Aldi Booval, about 4.40pm on September 22.

The woman is yet to be identified and police are appealing for her or anyone who knows her identity to come forward.

It is believed the woman may have been aware that an arrow was shot in her direction.

Police have reiterated that the woman could assist with investigations into possible further charges against the man alleged to have committed the shocking bow and arrow attack.

A 25-year-old man is charged with shooting a 15-year-old girl with a bow and arrow inside an Aldi supermarket in Booval. Pic Peter Wallis

Benjamin Jeremy Bourke, 25, from Archerfield, is charged with attempted murder, torture, and going armed to cause fear.

Bourke's case was mentioned at Ipswich Magistrates Court this week, but he was not required to appear in person.

He remains in custody and the case will be mentioned again on November 4.