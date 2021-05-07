Menu
Police are appealing for help in identifying a man who robbed a Tivoli business.
News

Police on hunt for masked robber

Andrew Korner
7th May 2021 3:30 PM
POLICE are appealing for help as they hunt the man responsible for an armed robbery at Tivoli on April 30.

The masked offender entered a store on Mt Crosby Rd about 8pm, approaching the attendant before producing an unknown instrument and demanding money.

He ran from the store a short time later after failing in his bid to obtain cash.

The store attendant was not physically injured.

The offender was wearing a dark Nike jumper, a burgundy-coloured face mask, long black pants, white and black shoes and was carrying a backpack.

Anyone who recognises the man, or anyone who may have been driving near the area at the time of the incident, is urged to contact police via Crime Stoppers or Police Link.

Ipswich Queensland Times

