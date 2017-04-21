Police on hunt for arsonist

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a suspicious fire at an abandoned council building at Booval.

Fire broke out in a small brick building at the former quarry site off Nimmo St about 3pm on Thursday.

No one was physically injured as a result of the fire, however the building was extensively damaged.

Police say the preliminary investigations of forensic officers indicate the fire was deliberately lit.

A crime scene has been established and the address was guarded overnight with investigators to return to the scene today.

Anyone with information that could assist police should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.