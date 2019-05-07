Cop’s sneaky tactic infuriates drivers

Drivers are furious after a Queensland police officer was photographed hiding in some bushes in order to catch out speeding drivers.

A Brisbane woman shared pictures of the officer to a community Facebook group after she spotted his sneaky tactic in action in Petrie.

A series of photos show the officer crouching down in the bushes on a median strip while pointing a radar gun at passing traffic.

The driver who posted the photos was wondering if this kind of tactic was legal.

"Is a copper actually allowed to crouch in the hedges in the middle of the road?" the woman asked.

The officer was seen hiding in some bushes on the median strip. Picture: Facebook

She went on to clarify that she was not speeding and the photos had been taken by her passenger.

Social media users were not impressed by the officer, with many slamming the practice as "ridiculous" and "revenue raising".

"Wish they would go to that much effort to catch real criminals," one person said.

Another wrote: "This is poor form for positive community engagement."

One person claimed they had seen an officer hiding in the exact same spot just a few weeks earlier.

Users were divided over whether this tactic should be allowed. Picture: Facebook

However, not everyone was upset by the officer's tactics, with a few praising him for catching out dangerous drivers.

"They are allowed to do it they are doing their job," one person wrote.

Another added: "They are allowed I think and should do it more often."

Since being made aware of the officer's tactic, the Queensland Police confirmed to news.com.au he has been told to stop.

Some people were outraged by the act. Picture: Facebook

Others praised the officer for doing his job. Picture: Facebook

"The Queensland Police Service (QPS) is aware of photos depicting an officer conducting speed enforcement circulating on social media," Road Police Command Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said.

"The officer in the photo has been identified and was requested to cease operating from that position immediately.

"The deployment will be reviewed against the guidelines for the operation of this particular type of device."