Police officers smash car windows to save man's life

29th Jan 2019 10:20 AM | Updated: 1:24 PM

POLICE are pleading with people facing depression or a "personal crisis" to reach out for help, after North Coast officers saved the life of one man yesterday.

Tweed Heads police received calls from concerned members of public about a person they were "significantly" worried about.

"Police attended a location in Pottsville, to find a a person attempting suicide in a car," Tweed-Byron Police District reported on their Facebook page.

"The car doors were locked and windows up.

"Police officers smashed the car windows and removed the person before providing first aid and the ambulance attended."

"The person was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.

"If you are thinking about suicide or experiencing a personal crisis help is available.

"If your struggling with some tough emotions or feeling lonely, don't hesitate to call.

"No one needs to face their problems alone."

Contact Lifeline Australia on 131114.

editors picks lifeline suicide tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

