Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
GA southern region police officer will front Gatton magistrates court for assault, wilful damage and trespass. (File Image)
GA southern region police officer will front Gatton magistrates court for assault, wilful damage and trespass. (File Image)
News

Police officer to face Gatton court for stalking, assault

Ali Kuchel
14th Aug 2020 4:39 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A POLICE officer from the southern region has been stood down from duty and is set to face court.

A 35-year-old female constable from Southern Region has been stood down from official duty with the Queensland Police Service and has been tasked to perform non-operational duties.

The officer was the subject of an investigation into allegations relating to off duty behaviour. Further the officer was charged for stalking and was issued a notice to appear in the Gatton Magistrates Court on September 7, for offences of common assault, wilful damage, trespass and obstruct police.

In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct. This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated.

gatton magistrates court queensland police servce
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drink driver rips police woman’s hair in bizarre outburst

        Premium Content Drink driver rips police woman’s hair in bizarre outburst

        News A woman has been ordered to pay compensation to a female police officer for hair loss and a chipped tooth

        • 14th Aug 2020 3:30 PM
        Huge retail complex with childcare centre planned

        Premium Content Huge retail complex with childcare centre planned

        News A new retail complex with accompanying medical centre and childcare centre is...

        Multimillion-dollar expansion set for Springfield campus

        Premium Content Multimillion-dollar expansion set for Springfield campus

        News The expansion is the biggest project to be undertaken at the Springfield campus...

        Three teens charged: linked to burnt out car, home invasion

        Premium Content Three teens charged: linked to burnt out car, home invasion

        News The three teens were arrested following a car being left to burn in the middle of...