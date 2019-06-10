Menu
A Queensland Police Service sergeant has been stood down.
Crime

Police officer stood down after misconduct allegations

Janessa Ekert
by
10th Jun 2019 12:59 PM | Updated: 1:17 PM
A POLICE officer serving in the Central Region has been stood down. 

The Queensland Police Service watchdog is investigating allegations of misconduct relating to a senior officer. 

QPS today confirmed a 41-year-old sergeant had been stood down from official duty in relation to off-duty conduct.

He will be tasked to perform non-operational duties.

The Central police region includes Mackay, Capricornia and Wide Bay Burnett.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," a police media statement read.

"This does not mean that the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

The matter is being handled by the Ethical Standards Command.

Information about the Queensland Police Service Integrity framework can be found at: https://www.police.qld.gov.au/corporatedocs/reportsPublications/other/Documents/QPS-ESC-Integrity-Framework.pdf

Information about compliments and complaints can be found at: https://www.police.qld.gov.au/online/ComplimentsandComplaints.htm

