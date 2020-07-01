Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A police officer will face court in Ipswich on a common assault charge.
A police officer will face court in Ipswich on a common assault charge.
News

Police officer stood down over alleged domestic violence

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
1st Jul 2020 4:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE officer has been stood down from official duties and will front Ipswich Magistrates Court this month after facing a common assault charge.

Investigations are being conducted into allegations the officer committed acts of domestic violence.

As a result of these investigations, the officer has been served with a Police Protection Notice and charged with common assault.

The 51-year-old man from the Southern Region has been tasked to perform non-operational duties.

He has been issued with a Notice to Appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court in July for breaching the Police Protection Notice.

ipswich magistrates court police police officer stood down
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Ipswich must tap into its creative side

        premium_icon Why Ipswich must tap into its creative side

        News A local artist known for making his mark says creating attractive spaces for murals could bring people to town

        Rapping actor confesses to illegal dumping

        premium_icon Rapping actor confesses to illegal dumping

        Crime James Yoxon dumped waste in apparent acts of vandalism

        Baker allergic to his own bread cooks up brilliant solution

        premium_icon Baker allergic to his own bread cooks up brilliant solution

        Food & Entertainment 'There’s a death by chocolate I want to try'

        Local student’s talents recognised in national competition

        premium_icon Local student’s talents recognised in national competition

        News An Ipswich West State School student has been recognised for his outstanding...