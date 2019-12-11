Police officer shot in the head

Police respond to a shooting in New Jersey. Picture: Mark Kennedy/Twitter

A major police operation is underway in the heart of Jersey City where a volley of shots have been fired in what "sounds like a war zone".

One police officer has reportedly been shot in the head, according to New Jersey State Police.

All local schools are reportedly on lockdown and police have ordered members of the public and media to leave the area.

Police are looking for two shooters - a man and a woman, CBS News reports.

A New Jersey City Police officer told news.com.au the situation was "too active" for him to comment on.

The chaotic incident unfolded shortly after noon when the shooters arrived in a van and started shooting, the New York Post reports.

The sounds of rapid gunfire ringing out on the street have been captured on video and shared widely on social media. Witnesses, including CBS News journalist Alice Gainer, described hearing "at least 100 shots" fired.

SOUND ON: Jersey City sounds like a war zone; ALL schools on lockdown, police tell media to leave the area - https://t.co/AIGMupF1k7 pic.twitter.com/6wvtJYNaYc — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 10, 2019

JUST IN: Massive police response right now in New Jersey after active shooter was called in possible hostage situation. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/QXKRoUs0v3 — Mark Kennedy 🇺🇸 (@RealMarkKennedy) December 10, 2019

Multiple agencies have responded to the scene on a residential street. The sheriff's department and a number of police, SWAT and ATF officers are on the scene. the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also responding to the situation.

"We need a lot of prayers right now for Jersey City officers. Keep all those involved in your thoughts," the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association tweeted.

Police respond in New Jersey. Picture: Mark Kennedy/Twitter

Members of the public have been ordered by police to leave the area. Picture: Mark Kennedy/Twitter

Jersey City Police officers man a road block following reports of gunfire, Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in Jersey City, N.J. Picture: AP /Seth Wenig.

New Jersey Transit Police "are assisting Jersey City with an active shooting incident within the area of the west side branch", the department said in a tweet.

"Stay clear of the area until further notice.

"HBLR service is suspended. ALL bus service on the West Side Branch is suspended updates to follow."

Police officers arrive at the scene following reports of gunfire, December 10, 2019, in Jersey City, N.J. Picture: AP /Eduardo Munoz Alvarez.

Jersey City is located in the state of New Jersey across the Hudson River from Manhattan, New York City. It's the second most populous city in NJ with a population of roughly 265,000.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wrote on Twitter, "I have been briefed on the unfolding situation in jersey City. our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and school children currently under lockdown."

More to come.