Crime

UPDATE: Police speak with teens after officer hit by car

Emma Clarke
Hayden Johnson
by and
27th Sep 2018 7:20 AM

UPDATE: A TEENAGE boy and girl are assisting police with inquiries after an officer was struck by a vehicle in Booval this morning.

The police officer has serious head and internal injuries after being hit by a sedan on Brisbane Rd about 5am.

Police located the vehicle on Vowels St a short time later.

The two teenagers are assisting police with inquiries.

The male constable was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Brisbane Rd is closed with traffic diversions via McGrath Lne and Stafford St.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area as investigations continue.

EARLIER: A POLICE officer has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an incident with a vehicle at Booval early this morning.

Emergency services were called to Hamilton St and Brisbane Rd just after 5am following reports of a police incident involving a person and a vehicle.

A Queensland Police Spokesperson this morning confirmed a male police officer was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

Brisbane Rd at Booval will be closed for some time as police continue their investigations. Emergency services are still on scene and drivers are to avoid the area.

Investigations are continuing.

Ipswich Queensland Times

