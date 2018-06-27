Menu
Magpie hunts postie
Crime

Postie fined for riding on footpath

by Alexis Carey
27th Jun 2018 5:52 AM

A POSTMAN who was fined $330 for riding his motorbike on the footpath has had the matter dismissed in a "win for common sense".

Mick Jackson was delivering mail shortly before Christmas in December 2017 in Mannering Park on the NSW Central Coast when a police officer issued the fine for the offence of "drive on footpath".

Mr Jackson was riding a clearly marked Australia Post bike and was wearing his hi-vis uniform while transporting a variety of mail - but he copped the fine as neither he nor the post office were able to provide adequate identification.

Mr Jackson told the Daily Mail the officer's decision to fine him was one which could "affect all posties".

"I just told him straight out: "If I can't ride on the footpath, I can't do my job'," he told the publication.

"What choice do you have? The letterbox ain't on the side of the road like they are overseas, so you just don't have a choice.

"Australia Post has been around for a long time and they ride on the footpath."

Mr Jackson was fined as he didn’t have any ID. Picture: Facebook
After issuing the fine, Mr Jackson said the police officer then followed him back to the post office - and gave him a second fine, for the offence "stop on path/in built up area", because he parked his bike on the footpath in front of the shop.

The $330 penalty was mailed to Mr Jackson, an Australia Post casual contractor, around a month after - but Mr Jackson decided to fight it in court.

The charges were dropped by Magistrate Peter Feather last Monday, who said the officer who handed down the fine was clearly having "a bad day".

Mr Jackson's solicitor, Doug Eaton from Effective Legal Solutions, told the Daily Mail it "was a win for common sense".

But a NSW Police spokeswoman told news.com.au Mr Jackson had actually been found guilty under section 10 of the Crimes (Sentencing Procedure) Act 1999, which allows a court that finds you guilty of an offence to discharge you without recording a conviction.

She said the NSW Centre for Road Safety was responsible for setting the road rules, while police officers simply enforced them.

The spokeswoman said while the average person was not allowed to ride a motorbike on footpaths, those with formal accreditation and permits - such as mail employees - could, and that the issue in Mr Jackson's case had been his lack of identification.

An Australia Post spokesman confirmed the organisation's employees and contractors were allowed to ride motorbikes on footpaths while delivering mail.

The Centre for Road Safety was also contacted for comment for this article, but a response was not received.

australia post fine mailman police postie postman

