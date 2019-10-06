Menu
A police officer suffered a head injury when his patrol car rolled at a Black Mountain roundabout on Sunday. Photo: Facebook
A police officer suffered a head injury when his patrol car rolled at a Black Mountain roundabout on Sunday. Photo: Facebook
Police officer injured as patrol car crashes

Ashley Carter
6th Oct 2019 3:28 PM
A POLICE officer has suffered a head injury after his patrol car crashed at a roundabout at Black Mountain, near Cooroy, this afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the patrol car had rolled on a roundabout on Pepperberry Place and Cudgerie Dr about 12.30pm.

The officer suffered a minor head injury and was taken to hospital for observation.

The QPS spokesman said while the cause of the crash had not been confirmed, it did not appear to be the result of a pursuit.

